Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.

2. Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared: A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones. The remains were found in the area near where the cell phone of former Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers was last tracked on the day he disappeared 5 years ago.

3. World Cup: Lionel Messi threatened by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez over video of post-match celebration: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez took issue with a video showing Argentina's celebration following a 2-0 victory over El Tri. Alvarez believed the video showed Messi stepping on a jersey of one of Mexico's players.

4. Dallas store customer facing murder charge for shooting unarmed robber: Dallas police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson was legally carrying the gun he used to shoot and kill 26-year-old Phillip Betts inside a Family Dollar on South Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff Tuesday night. He told police he was worried about the safety of the two employees.

5. Fort Worth woman reunited with family 51 years after being kidnapped by babysitter: After Melissa Highsmith was taken by a potential babysitter in 1971, a Fort Worth woman has been reunited with her family 51 long years later thanks to a DNA test.

6. Deep Ellum aggravated assault trial: Victim weeps on stand, faces intense cross-examination: The trial of Austin Shuffield finally began more than 3 years after a video showing him punching L'Daijohnique Lee multiple times went viral. The video shows Shuffield knocking the phone out of Lee's hand, before she punches him. Shuffield responded by throwing five punches of his own.

7. 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death: Tammie Frank wanted to set the record straight after she says she was "harassed online" in the weeks following the actor's death , which occurred on Nov. 19 while the two were on a weekend getaway.

8. Dispatchers picket outside of Dallas Love Field ahead of Christmas travel season: Approximately 100 off-duty Southwest Airlines dispatchers picketed outside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday. The union the represents the dispatchers say they are in an ongoing contract dispute with the Dallas-based airline ahead of the busy Christmas travel season.

9. I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin: State and local leaders are marked the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects.

10. Westworth Village home explosion leaves man seriously injured: Investigators are trying to find the source of an explosion that destroyed a home in Westworth Village near Fort Worth that left one person seriously injured Thursday morning. A man who was inside the home suffered serious injuries. A neighbor said he found him standing in the rubble, burned and in a daze.

