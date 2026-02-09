Fort Worth shooting: Man killed after opening fire on crowd at party inside apartment

article

The Brief An armed man arrived at a party on Cabral Circle around 3 a.m. Monday and opened fire on a crowd after causing a disturbance. Investigators believe a man in the crowd who was shot by the suspect managed to return fire, killing the initial shooter. The suspect died at the scene, while the second man is in stable condition at a local hospital.



A shooting suspect is dead and another man is recovering after an early morning confrontation at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday.

Fort Worth double shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fort Worth double shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Cabral Circle. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a social gathering was taking place inside an apartment when an armed man, whom police say was known to at least one person at the party, arrived and began causing a disturbance. The suspect then fired at least one round into the crowd, striking a man.

Police believe the man who was hit by the initial gunfire returned fire at the suspect, killing him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased suspect.

While police confirmed the suspect was known to someone at the gathering, the specific motive for the shooting and the prior relationship between the two men involved remain under investigation.