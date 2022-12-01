Westworth Village home explosion leaves 1 injured

At least one person was hurt in a house explosion Thursday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of Wentworth Village.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place, which is a dead-end street.

Neighbors told FOX 4 they heard a loud boom and felt their homes and windows shake.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Debris from a home that exploded in Westworth Village is now scattered across the street. (SKY 4)

MedStar officials confirmed one adult male was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

Video shared by former FOX 4 car critic Ed Wallace, who lives nearby, shows police and fire trucks from several different departments blocking off the street.

Photos shared by Christopher Cook with the White Settlement Police Department shows debris scattered in the street.

Photo courtesy Christopher Cook, White Settlement PD

Atmos Energy is reportedly shutting off natural gas in the area as a precaution.

