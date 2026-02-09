Major wreck on I-35 in Fort Worth leaves driver dead, multiple lanes closed

article

The Brief A major accident on I-35 in Fort Worth near Basswood has caused all lanes of traffic to be closed. Fort Worth police said a pickup truck hit the rear end of a semi-truck trailer and lost control of his car. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. TxDOT is advising motorists to seek alternate routes.



A major accident on I-35 in Fort Worth has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a major accident near I-35 northbound entering the Highway 287 ramp.

Police said a pickup truck slammed into the rear trailer of a semi-truck and lost control of the vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All lanes of northbound traffic were closed as a result of the accident. TxDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the pickup truck driver involved in the accident.