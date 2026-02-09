Major wreck on I-35 in Fort Worth leaves driver dead, multiple lanes closed
FORT WORTH, Texas - A major accident on I-35 in Fort Worth has shut down all lanes of northbound traffic.
What we know:
Fort Worth police responded to a major accident near I-35 northbound entering the Highway 287 ramp.
Police said a pickup truck slammed into the rear trailer of a semi-truck and lost control of the vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
All lanes of northbound traffic were closed as a result of the accident. TxDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
We don't know the name of the pickup truck driver involved in the accident.
The Source: Information in this story came from Fort Worth police and TxDOT.