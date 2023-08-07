Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, to be sentenced in youth football murder case

A North Texas man is expected to plead guilty to murdering a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster last year.

Yaqub Talib faces up to 37 years in prison for the death of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

Yaqub Talib

Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Both were at the youth football game last August when the shooting happened.

Witnesses said the Talib brothers got into a fight with Hickmon over a referee’s call.

The fight escalated and Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting Hickmon in front of several children, including Hickmon’s 9-year-old son.

Mike Hickmon

Talib has a criminal history dating back to 2015 and was on probation at the time.

He’s been arrested in Dallas and Collin counties on charges including aggravated assault, child endangerment, and drug possession, all of which could play into his sentencing.

On Monday, a judge will issue a formal sentence after hearing impact statements from people who knew the victim.