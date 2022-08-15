Expand / Collapse search

Aqib Talib's brother charged with murder after shooting Lancaster youth football coach, police say

By
Published 
Lancaster
FOX 4

LANCASTER, Texas - The man accused of shooting and killing a Lancaster youth football coach during a game is in the Dallas County jail.

Yaqub Salik Talib is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. 

Police in Lancaster say coaches from two teams got into a fight Saturday night.  They believe Talib shot and killed Mike Hickmon. 

Yaqub Salik Talib (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

Several children, including Hickmon's 9-year-old son, witnessed the shooting.

Talib was booked into the Dallas County jail earlier Monday after surrendering to police on a murder charge.

Talib's attorney says he looks forward to his client's day in court to give his side of the story. He also says he regrets the tragic loss of life.

