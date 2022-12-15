Aqib Talib, brother Yaqub sued by family of Lancaster football coach shot and killed at game

The family of a Lancaster youth football coach who was shot and killed after a fight following a game earlier this year is suing former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, his brother Yaqub and the Big XII Youth Sports league.

Michael Hickmon's family is seeking more than $1 million in damages in his death.

Hickmon, the coach of the Dragons Elite Academy 9 and under football team, was shot and killed after a game at Lancaster Community Park on August 13, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, tensions were high during the game, including fights between players.

The game was called off as Bobcats coaches, which included Aqib and Yaqub Talib, became physically and verbally abusive, according to the suit.

Hickmon went to the Bobcats sideline to retrieve a football, according to the court filing, when he was allegedly punched by Aqib Talib and shot by Yaqub Talib multiple times.

The lawsuit claims the Big XII Sports League and Family Services failed to vet coaches and provide a safe and secure environment for its participants.

Yaqub Talib was charged with murder following the shooting.

Hickmon's family says the money will pay for medical and funeral expenses, and compensate for "past and future pain and mental anguish."

Aqib Talib played in the NFL from 2008-2019 and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

A date for Yaqub Talib's murder trial has not been set at this time.