Dallas Weather: Dense fog forms in North Texas

After the unsettled weekend, the forecast will settle down for a bit. But first, people in North Texas must deal with a morning of dense fog.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, as the skies cleared overnight, light winds plus soil moisture have allowed fog to form, some locally dense.

That may take a while to burn off (mid-morning in some cases). Once it does? Sunshine plus light winds will make for a warm late April day. We should all return to at least 80, with some in the mid-80s.

Tuesday

After a quiet night, stronger south-southeast winds begin to blow tomorrow. Outside of some brief low clouds (patchy fog), we'll turn partly sunny and warm. Temps in the 80s will be widespread with a humid afternoon breeze. As a dry line sets up in West Texas, we may see a few storms there late in the day that make it into our western areas (west of I-35W). Coverage doesn't look too high.

Wednesday

The weather changes as we hit May. As Gulf air increases, a disturbance coming in from the southwest will help to produce at least some showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. While a few could be strong (wind/hail), the overall severe risk looks fairly subdued.

Thursday

On Thursday we will see additional showers/storms as a cold front heads down from Oklahoma with stronger winds aloft. That could mean more intense storms and higher coverage that day. It’s too soon to know details or timing but they look to continue into the evening hours.

Friday

By Friday, we should be on the drier side of the cold front. Morning clouds will break a bit in the afternoon with lower temps in the 70s areawide.

Weekend

Even though tracking storm systems later in spring becomes harder as we move out in a forecast, there are good signals that moisture will overrun the stalled front Saturday as a strong disturbance moves in from the southwest. It would appear some heavier rain/severe weather may be in the mix as well for Texas. Exactly where in Texas is TBD, but it's to be expected in early May.

If we get a higher coverage event on Saturday or Saturday night, it could lead to lower coverage or even drier weather on Sunday. We'll obviously know more as the week rolls on.

Until then? Enjoy the end of April!