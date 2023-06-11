911 calls delayed response, 7-Eleven brawl caught on camera, family of 5 shot: This week in crime

Here's a collection of a few of the crime stories we covered from the week of June 4.

1. Multiple calls to 911 from Dallas family with gunman on doorstep go unanswered for nearly 9 hours: The family made 4 calls to police after a man with a gun came to the site of their new home in Oak Cliff. An officer contacted the family around 4:30 a.m. the next morning to make a report.

2. Man back in Dallas to face charges for killing Amber Guyger trial witness: A man accused of killing a witness in a high-profile murder trial four years ago has been arrested and is now in jail in Dallas County. Dallas County jail records show Thaddeous Green was booked in on May 18.

3. Massive brawl at Mesquite 7-Eleven began with attempt to buy cigars, police say: Cell phone video showed an attack against two female employees at the convenience store. 5 people ended up being charged in connection to the attack.

4. Family of 5 shot in Sunnyvale townhome parking lot, suspects on the loose: Witnesses said two suspects in a black car apparently followed the family into the parking lot, then approached their car and started shooting. 27-year-old Tyesha Merritt of Mesquite was killed, her brother and his kids were injured.

5. 11 arrested for allegedly seeking sex with minors in North Texas sting: The Fort Worth Police Department took part in an online sex sting, and arrested 11 people from across North Texas who they say were looking to have sex with a minor. Undercover agents posed as minors on online platforms and talked to people who were looking to have sex with children under the age of 17.