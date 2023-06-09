5 suspects charged in Mesquite 7-Eleven brawl

Mesquite police announced it has identified five suspects from a brawl at a 7-Eleven on June 3.

The incident at the convenience store on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard started after a clerk refused to sell cigars to an underaged suspects, according to police.

Investigators say that after the girl was denied, she went outside and rallied her friends.

In video from the incident you can see some people throwing items from the store and others throwing punches at 7-Eleven employees.

19-year-old Ahliyah Turner from Garland and 21-year-old Kiara Beale from Dallas were both charged in the incident.

Beale was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Turner was charged with warrants from another agency.

Three juveniles were also charged.

The charges include two counts of assault, criminal mischief and theft. Police are not releasing the suspects' names due to their age.

The two female employees who were assaulted has busted lips and some minor injuries, according to police.