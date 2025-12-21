2025 UIL Texas high school football championships wrap up at AT&T Stadium

article

The Brief North Texas programs dominated the state championships at AT&T Stadium, with Gordon, Muenster, Stephenville, and South Oak Cliff all securing titles. Gordon High School's 1A victory highlighted a season of resilience, marking their third straight title just months after a tornado destroyed their facilities. The final 6A outcomes involving powerhouses Duncanville and DeSoto represent the season's ultimate conclusion as they faced off against top Houston-area rivals.



The Texas high school football season came to a close Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, where championship trophies were decided and regional pride was on full display as teams from North Texas, East Texas, the Hill Country and the Gulf Coast wrapped up the 2025–26 UIL Football State Championships.

What we know:

North Texas programs played a central role throughout the four-day event, highlighted by Gordon High School of Palo Pinto County, west of Fort Worth. The Longhorns continued their dominance in six-man football by defeating Rankin of West Texas 69-22 on Wednesday night to win the Conference 1A Six-Man Division I championship.

The victory marked Gordon’s third consecutive state title and capped a season shaped by resilience after an EF-1 tornado in May destroyed the school’s athletic facilities and damaged dozens of homes. The community rebuilt in time for the season, debuting a new stadium shortly before the championship run.

Six-man Division 1

Gordon’s title reinforced its standing as one of the state’s premier six-man programs, completing another unbeaten championship run following a year of recovery and rebuilding.

Division 2A

Muenster High School, located in western Cooke County near the Oklahoma border, captured the Conference 2A Division II title Thursday with a 28-0 shutout of Shiner, handing Shiner its first loss of the season. Muenster finished 14-2 and relied on a defense that dominated throughout the postseason.

Division 3A

Also Thursday, Grandview High School of Johnson County, south of Fort Worth, fell 45-29 to Yoakum in the Conference 3A Division I championship. The loss denied Grandview a third state title following championships in 2018 and 2019, ending a season in which both teams entered the final with identical 13-2 records.

Friday and Saturday games

Dig deeper:

Friday’s slate featured North Texas contenders in the larger classifications.

Division 4A

Stephenville High School defeated Kilgore to win the Conference 4A Division I championship, securing the Yellow Jackets’ seventh state title.

Division 5A

In the Conference 5A Division I final, Frisco Lone Star’s bid for a perfect season ended in a 28-6 loss to Comal Smithson Valley of the Hill Country.

Dallas South Oak Cliff claimed the Conference 5A Division II championship Saturday by defeating Richmond Randle of Fort Bend County. The Golden Bears appeared in the title game for the fifth consecutive season, a feat matched by only six programs in UIL history. The run began with a breakthrough championship in 2021, making South Oak Cliff the first Dallas ISD school to win a football state title in 63 years.

Division 6A

In the Conference 6A Division I championship, Galena Park North Shore defeated Duncanville 10-7, earning the Mustangs’ sixth state title and their first since 2021. The game marked the sixth state championship meeting between the two programs since 2018 and remained scoreless through the first half before North Shore scored the only points it would need in the second.

The final championship game featured DeSoto High School against Houston C.E. King in the Conference 6A Division II title game. DeSoto routed King 55-27 to secure its third state championship in four seasons and fourth overall. The Eagles overcame an 0-2 start to the season and finished the playoffs with one of the most dominant offensive performances of the championship weekend.

What's next:

As the final whistle sounded in Arlington, the championships once again reflected the depth and reach of Texas high school football, with small rural schools and powerhouse metro-area programs sharing the same stage and sending championship memories back to communities across every region of the state.