Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Town East Mall

The Brief Dallas police fatally shot a murder suspect during a high-risk traffic stop following an armed confrontation near Town East Mall. No officers were injured during the exchange and the suspect was pronounced dead after being struck by police gunfire. The identity of the deceased man and the specific type of weapon he used remain undisclosed as investigations continue.



A man wanted in connection with a murder was killed during an officer-involved shooting after an armed confrontation with police near a Mesquite shopping mall, authorities said.

High-risk stop near Town East Mall

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department was conducting surveillance on the suspect in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive when he entered a vehicle, police said. Officers then initiated a high-risk traffic stop on the east service road of Interstate 635 near Town East Mall.

During the stop, an armed confrontation occurred, leading officers to open fire, according to police.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, and authorities have not yet detailed the weapon involved.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Road closures and scene investigation

Local perspective:

Mesquite police confirmed the suspect’s death and said the east service road of IH-635 between Towne Centre and Town East Boulevard was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, multiple agencies are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the use of force.

A police presser is expected soon.