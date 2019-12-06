3 indicted in the Joshua Brown capital murder case

article

Three men accused of killing a man who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial have been indicted for capital murder.

Michael Mitchell and his nephew, Jacquerious Mitchell, were arrested in October. Thaddeous Green is still on the run.

Dallas police said they drove to North Texas from Louisiana to buy marijuana from Joshua Brown.

Police think Green got into an argument with Brown, then he and another suspect shot Brown outside his apartment.

Brown was Botham Jean’s neighbor at the time that he was shot and killed inside his apartment by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial just days before his death.