11 arrested for allegedly seeking sex with minors in North Texas sting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department took part in an online sex sting, and arrested 11 people from across North Texas who they say were looking to have sex with a minor.
Undercover agents posed as minors on online platforms and talked to people who were looking to have sex with children under the age of 17.
All 11 suspects were charged with one or more counts of online solicitation of a minor, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
Daniel Alford, 42 - Fort Worth
Daniel Alford
Fort Worth police say Alford is a registered sex offender who had previously been convicted of indecency with a child. He showed up to a location believing he was meeting a 15-year-old for sex, according to Fort Worth PD. He also talked sexually to an undercover officer who he believed was a 16-year-old, police said. He was charged in both cases and his parole was revoked.
Joshua Whitfield, 24 - Fort Worth
Joshua Whitfield
Whitefield showed up to a location to meet with someone he believed was 16-years-old for sex, according to police. He was already on probation for a Fort Worth robbery in 2022.
Jimmy Johns, 52 - Fort Worth
Jimmy Johns
Fort Worth police say Johns showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.
Kristofer Kane, 23 - Richland Hills
Kristofer Kane
Fort Worth police say Kane showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.
Joshua Blackmon, 31 - Aubrey
Joshua Blackmon
Fort Worth police say Blackmon showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.
Kautik Patel, 33 - Cleburne
Kautik Patel
Fort Worth police say Patel showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.
Jonathan Bailey, 26 - Garland
Jonathan Bailey
Fort Worth police say Bailey showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.
Christopher Upton, 29 - Fort Worth
Christopher Upton
Fort Worth police say Upton showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by Haltom City PD.
Lyle Campbell-Gergen, 34 - North Richland Hills
Lyle Campbell-Gergen
Fort Worth police say Campbell-Gergen showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by Texas DPS.
Aaurje Henderson, 19 - Bedford
Aaurje Henderson
Fort Worth police say Henderson showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
Brian Swift, 55 - Lewisville
Swift talked sexually with what he believed to be a 16-year-old female, including sending explicit images of himself. He was arrested by North Richland Hills Police. A mugshot for Swift was not immediately available.