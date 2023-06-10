11 arrested for allegedly seeking sex with minors in North Texas sting

The Fort Worth Police Department took part in an online sex sting, and arrested 11 people from across North Texas who they say were looking to have sex with a minor.

Undercover agents posed as minors on online platforms and talked to people who were looking to have sex with children under the age of 17.

All 11 suspects were charged with one or more counts of online solicitation of a minor, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.

Daniel Alford, 42 - Fort Worth

Daniel Alford

Fort Worth police say Alford is a registered sex offender who had previously been convicted of indecency with a child. He showed up to a location believing he was meeting a 15-year-old for sex, according to Fort Worth PD. He also talked sexually to an undercover officer who he believed was a 16-year-old, police said. He was charged in both cases and his parole was revoked.

Joshua Whitfield, 24 - Fort Worth

Joshua Whitfield

Whitefield showed up to a location to meet with someone he believed was 16-years-old for sex, according to police. He was already on probation for a Fort Worth robbery in 2022.

Jimmy Johns, 52 - Fort Worth

Jimmy Johns

Fort Worth police say Johns showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.

Kristofer Kane, 23 - Richland Hills

Kristofer Kane

Fort Worth police say Kane showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.

Joshua Blackmon, 31 - Aubrey

Joshua Blackmon

Fort Worth police say Blackmon showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.

Kautik Patel, 33 - Cleburne

Kautik Patel

Fort Worth police say Patel showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.

Jonathan Bailey, 26 - Garland

Jonathan Bailey

Fort Worth police say Bailey showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex.

Christopher Upton, 29 - Fort Worth

Christopher Upton

Fort Worth police say Upton showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by Haltom City PD.

Lyle Campbell-Gergen, 34 - North Richland Hills

Lyle Campbell-Gergen

Fort Worth police say Campbell-Gergen showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by Texas DPS.

Aaurje Henderson, 19 - Bedford

Aaurje Henderson

Fort Worth police say Henderson showed up to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female for sex. He was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Swift, 55 - Lewisville

Swift talked sexually with what he believed to be a 16-year-old female, including sending explicit images of himself. He was arrested by North Richland Hills Police. A mugshot for Swift was not immediately available.