Man accused of killing Amber Guyger trial witness arrested

A man accused of killing a witness in a high-profile murder trial four years ago has now been arrested.

Dallas County jail records show Thaddeous Green was booked in on May 18.

He’s charged with capital murder for the death of Joshua Brown.

Joshua Brown testifies during Amber Guyger's murder trial in 2018.

Brown lived next door to Botham Jean, the man who was killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in 2018.

Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial the following year and was killed just days after that testimony.

His death prompted city leaders, civil rights groups and even some presidential candidates to call for a ‘transparent investigation.’

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone bad. They do not believe it was related to Guyger’s trial in any way.

Two other suspects were arrested for Brown’s murder.