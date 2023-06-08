Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing Amber Guyger trial witness arrested

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A man accused of killing a witness in a high-profile murder trial four years ago has now been arrested.

Dallas County jail records show Thaddeous Green was booked in on May 18.

He’s charged with capital murder for the death of Joshua Brown.

Joshua Brown testifies during Amber Guyger's murder trial in 2018.

Brown lived next door to Botham Jean, the man who was killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in 2018.

Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial the following year and was killed just days after that testimony.

Related

Arrest warrants issued in Joshua Brown murder; police say it was drug deal gone bad
article

Arrest warrants issued in Joshua Brown murder; police say it was drug deal gone bad

Brown, who was a featured witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial, was shot to death at the Atera apartments on Cedar Springs Road on Friday night.

His death prompted city leaders, civil rights groups and even some presidential candidates to call for a ‘transparent investigation.’

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone bad. They do not believe it was related to Guyger’s trial in any way.

Two other suspects were arrested for Brown’s murder.