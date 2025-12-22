80-year-old Rockwall man arrested after shooting wife in their home, police say

article

The Brief Stephen Boewe, 80, was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting his 72-year-old wife in the abdomen at their home on Stafford Circle in Rockwall. Following the shooting, Boewe reportedly walked to a neighbor’s house to report the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.



An 80-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after shooting his wife inside their Rockwall residence, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Rockwall police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Stafford Circle around 10 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a 72-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon. Her identity has not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified the suspect as 80-year-old Stephen Boewe. Following the shooting, police said Boewe went to a neighbor’s house to report the incident.

Boewe was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault – family violence, a first-degree felony. He is currently being held at the Rockwall County Jail. His bond has not been set yet.

What we don't know:

The Rockwall Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. While the motive remains unclear, officials described the shooting as an isolated incident and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.