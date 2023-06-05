Sunnyvale family of 5 shot in townhome parking lot

A woman was killed and four others were hurt, including three children, in a shooting Sunday night in Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale police said the family of five was shot just before 6 p.m. after arriving at a townhome complex near Highway 80 and Collin Road.

Witnesses said two suspects in a black Toyota Camry apparently followed the family into the parking lot, then approached their car and started shooting.

A woman in the car was killed. A man and three children were injured but survived.

They were taken to hospitals in Dallas and are expected to recover.

Police said this kind of violence is unusual for the small upscale, Dallas County community of just under 8,000 people.

"I’ve been in the business for 31 years and it’s never an easy scene to walk up on," said Lt. Bill Vegas, the Sunnyvale Police Department’s interim police chief. "This is kind of a random, something we don’t normally experience."

The children who were shot ranged in age from 8 to 10 years old.

Investigators have not yet developed a motive for the attack and they don’t know how or if the suspects and the victims knew each other.

They are hoping security cameras in the area got a good look at the suspects and their car.