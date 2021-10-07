Timberview High School shooting suspect bonds out of jail

article

The 18-year-old student accused of injuring four people in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington was released from jail Thursday afternoon.

Timothy Simpkins kept quiet after posting bond. He did not respond to reporters when asked if he had anything to say to his family or those who were wounded.

Simpkins was arrested Wednesday after police said he opened fire inside Timberview High School following a fight with another student.

Four people were hurt in the shooting including two teachers and two students. One 15-year-old boy was critically injured.

But Simpkins’ family claims he was being bullied and trying to protect himself. They said there are documented reports of ongoing incidents between him and other students.

Before he was released, Simpkins’ family prayed for him, those who were wounded and for Mansfield ISD to address the issue of bullying in schools.

