LIVE UPDATES: Texas election news, races, voting results

It is Election Day and there are several races happening across Texas that could have a big impact both locally and nationally.

This page will be updated throughout the day with breaking news, information and race calls as they happen.

Refresh the page for updates.

7:15 a.m.

Even though polls just opened, many people are searching for when they can expect results.

The first results generally start to trickle in shortly after 7 a.m.

In 2016, the Associated Press called Texas for Donald Trump around 8 p.m. CST on election night, just after the polls closed in the western part of the state.

In 2020, however, the race call came just after midnight on Nov. 4, around four hours after the last polls were scheduled to close in the state.

In the 2018 race for US Senate, the AP called the race for Ted Cruz over Beto O'Rourke at 9:27 p.m.

7:00 a.m.

The first polls are now open in Texas!

They will remain open until 7 p.m. central time.

6:52 a.m.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to keep federal election monitors out of the state of Texas.

Paxton filed suit against the Department of Justice in a federal court in Amarillo after the department said poll watchers would be sent to Atascosa, Bexar, Dallas, Frio, Harris, Hays, Palo Pinto, and Waller counties.

A 2013 Supreme Court ruling requires federal election monitors to get permission from state agents or have a federal court order.

6:23 a.m.

Polls have opened on the East Coast, but we won't see them open in Texas until 7 a.m.

If you're up early and headed to the polls, here are just a few of the races we are watching.

You can also watch our 2024 election special in the video player above. It features interviews from Ted Cruz and Colin Allred on their race for Texas' Senate seat.

The race, which is the most expensive in Texas history, has drawn eyeballs from across the country.

The special also breaks down the issues that are expected to drive Texas voters to the polls on Election Day and a look at the presidential race in the state.

We'll be sharing reports from FOX stations across Texas throughout the day.