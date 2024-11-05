Live Texas Election Results 2024

Election results from across Texas will start to come in at 7 p.m.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris drew people to the polls in record numbers, but there are several other races catching attention across the state.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is trying to fend off challenger Collin Allred, who hopes to become Texas' first Democratic Senator in more than three decades.

Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are not on the ballot, but they have flexed their influence over the Republican Party in several Texas Senate and Texas House elections.

Governor Abbott pushed for candidates who support school vouchers. Paxton went on a revenge tour against elected officials who voted to impeach the attorney general.

Find the races that are important to you below.

2024 Texas Election Results

