Attorney General Ken Paxton sues to keep federal election monitors out of Texas

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration to keep federal election monitors out of the state. The Department of Justice said it would send election monitors to 8 Texas counties this year. Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson says monitors will not be allowed under state law.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to keep federal election monitors out of the state.

The Justice Department routinely sends election monitors to polling locations across the country to watch for voting rights violations.

A press release from the department said the monitors would make sure "federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion" and other civil rights laws are followed.

Eight Texas counties are on the list this year, Atascosa, Bexar, Dallas, Frio, Harris, Hays, Palo Pinto, and Waller.

Secretary of State Jane Nelson sent a letter to the federal agency that state law does not allow federal monitors in polling sites or where ballots are counted.

Paxton filed his lawsuit against US Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials from the Biden Administration in a federal court in Amarillo.

Paxton says the election monitors infringe on the state's authority to run elections.

"Texas will not be intimidated and I will make every effort to prevent weaponized federal agencies from interfering in our elections," said Paxton in a statement.

A 2013 Supreme Court ruling requires federal election monitors to get permission from state agents or have a federal court order.

A recent AP/NORC poll finds one in three Americans believe local or state officials could interfere with results, something states are trying to prevent.

The Department of Justice has not commented on Nelson's letter or Paxton's lawsuit.