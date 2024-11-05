Jasmine Crockett re-elected to US House

The Brief Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) was re-elected to the U.S. House. In 2023, Crockett took over the 30th Congressional seat held by longtime Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Crockett was named a national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign and spoke at the DNC.



Rep. Jasmine Crockett has been re-elected to Texas' 30th Congressional District in the US House.

Crockett has risen to prominence in the Democratic Party since taking office in 2023.

She took over the seat Eddie Bernice Johnson held since 1992.

Confrontations between Crockett and other members of Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have earned her national attention, including being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

In late August, she was named the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign.

Crockett was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Texas' 30th Congressional District represents portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties, with the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Wilmer, Arlington, Ovilla, and Seagoville.

Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.

