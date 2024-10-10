How North Texas has voted in recent presidential elections

article

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Texas since Jimmy Carter did in 1976.

While the state has consistently voted Republican, things have been a bit more interesting at the county level.

FOX 4 took a look at the results of each presidential election in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties since 1992 to see how some things have changed and others have stayed the same.

Dallas County

Dallas County has voted consistently blue since 2008, but it wasn't always that way.

Between 1992-2004 Dallas County voted for Republicans, including both Bushes and Bob Dole.

In 2020, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 30 points, the largest gap for any presidential race in the county in the last 30 years.

Tarrant County

One of the big questions locally is if Tarrant County will continue to vote blue.

Joe Biden barely edged out Donald Trump in the county in 2020.

Prior to that, Tarrant County was reliably red.

Collin County

Collin County has been the most consistently Republican county of North Texas' four major counties.

In 2020, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 8 points in the county.

Collin County has seen explosive growth in recent years.

Four Collin County cities were among the fastest-growing in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Denton County

Denton County has been another consistently Republican County in presidential elections.

Republican presidential candidates have won Denton County every year since 1992.

2020 was the tightest race in the last 30 years, with Donald Trump beating Joe Biden by less than 5 points.

For comparison, George W. Bush beat Al Gore in Denton County by 42 percent in 2004.