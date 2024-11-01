Three South Texas races could help determine control of the US House

The Brief Three races in southern Texas for the U.S. House of Representatives could help determine who has the majority in January. Two of the three seats are currently held by Democrats. Both parties see the seats as opportunities to win.



Three races along the southern border of Texas could help shape the balance in the United States House of Representatives.

Currently, Republicans hold a 220-212 lead in the House over Democrats. Three seats are vacant following the resignation of Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), and the deaths of Rep. Sheila Jackson(D-Texas) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).

All 435 seats in the House will be up for grabs on Tuesday.

U.S. House District 15

The 15th Congressional District of Texas covers Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak and Wilson counties.

Republican Monica De La Cruz finds herself against a familiar opponent in Michelle Vallejo. De Le Cruz defeated Vallejo by nine points in 2022.

De La Cruz first ran for the district in 2020, losing to current District 34 Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, Jr.

During redistricting, Gonzalez was moved to District 34.

De La Cruz became the first Republican to hold the seat since the district was created and Republicans seem determined to keep it.

The latest financial reports show De La Cruz raised $7.1 million this campaign cycle. More than three times Vallejo's $2.1 million.

Still, the Democrats believe they can win the district. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Vallejo as a "Red to Blue" candidate. The program adds additional party support to candidates they believe can win a Republican-held seat.

De La Cruz's campaign website lists border security, "an economy that works for all Americans" and improving healthcare access for South Texans as her priorities.

Vallejo's campaign website lists affordable healthcare, Social Security and Medicare expansion, the economy and protecting a woman's reproductive rights as her priorities.

U.S. House District 28

Texas' 28th Congressional District covers Atascosa, Duval, Jim Hogg, McMullen, Starr, Webb and Zapata counties along with portions of Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

Henry Cuellar has represented District 28 since 2004. In 2022, the congressman won reelection by 13 points.

Cuellar has long been considered safe in his district. However, he was indicted by the Department of Justice in May on allegations he and his wife accepted bribes from an oil and gas company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a bank in Mexico.

Officials accused Cuellar of accepting approximately $600,000 in bribes in exchange for using his office to influence favorable policy decisions.

Cuellar's opponent is Republican Jay Furman, who is running on border security and Second Amendment rights, according to his campaign website.

Furman trails Cuellar in fundraising, having gathered $570,000 in contributions compared to Cuellar's $2.3 million.

U.S. House District 34

District 34 covers Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg and Willacy counties, along with a portion of Hidalgo County.

District 34 is another rematch of a 2022 contest with Vincente Gonzalez defending his seat against Mayra Flores.

Flores won a special election to represent the district in July 2022 while Gonzalez was representing District 15. Gonzalez was redrawn into District 34 and would go on to win the seat over Flores in the 2022 general election.

Both candidates have campaigned for better broader security. Gonzalez's campaign website says he favors increased funding for law enforcement and first responders and a strong military.

Flores has drawn on her experience as an immigrant to push for stronger border security and is calling for a larger investment in border patrol.

The National Republican Congressional Committee named Flores as one of its "Young Guns."

Flores has out raised Gonzalez during this election cycle with $6.3 million raised. Gonzalez's campaign has brought in $2.8 million.

Early voting is currently underway in Texas and runs through Friday.

Election day in the United States is Tuesday.