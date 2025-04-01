Arlington 18-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested after Saturday homicide

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Arlington on Saturday morning. Police say the suspect pistol-whipped a woman and fired a shot into an apartment. Power Allen, 18, was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Victim Identified

According to the medical examiner, the victim is 18-year-old Power Allen, of Arlington. The suspect, another 18-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed Allen.

The Investigation

What we know:

Police officers were called to an apartment complex just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Power Allen with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He died at the hospital just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives say that 18-year-old Teagan Meza went to the apartment and got into an argument with three people inside. During the argument, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. Two women inside the apartment tried to close the door on him.

During the struggle, Meza is accused of pistol whipping one of the women and firing a shot into the apartment, shooting the man inside.

Police say Meza left the scene and went to a family member's home where he was later found. He was taken into custody without incident.

Before the shooting, police say Meza ran into his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment. He pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of the two women inside the apartment.

Meza was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a combined bond of $800,000.

What we don't know:

