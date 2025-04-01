Expand / Collapse search

Arlington 18-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested after Saturday homicide

By
Published  April 1, 2025 10:07am CDT
Arlington
FOX 4
article

18-year-old Teagan Meza (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Arlington on Saturday morning.
    • Police say the suspect pistol-whipped a woman and fired a shot into an apartment.
    • Power Allen, 18, was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Victim Identified

According to the medical examiner, the victim is 18-year-old Power Allen, of Arlington. The suspect, another 18-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed Allen.

The Investigation

What we know:

Police officers were called to an apartment complex just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Power Allen with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He died at the hospital just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives say that 18-year-old Teagan Meza went to the apartment and got into an argument with three people inside. During the argument, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. Two women inside the apartment tried to close the door on him. 

During the struggle, Meza is accused of pistol whipping one of the women and firing a shot into the apartment, shooting the man inside.

Police say Meza left the scene and went to a family member's home where he was later found. He was taken into custody without incident.

Before the shooting, police say Meza ran into his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment. He pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of the two women inside the apartment. 

Meza was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a combined bond of $800,000.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

