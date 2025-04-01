Arlington 18-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested after Saturday homicide
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim killed in a Saturday morning shooting.
Victim Identified
According to the medical examiner, the victim is 18-year-old Power Allen, of Arlington. The suspect, another 18-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed Allen.
The Investigation
What we know:
Police officers were called to an apartment complex just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street to investigate a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Power Allen with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He died at the hospital just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Detectives say that 18-year-old Teagan Meza went to the apartment and got into an argument with three people inside. During the argument, he reportedly pulled out a handgun. Two women inside the apartment tried to close the door on him.
During the struggle, Meza is accused of pistol whipping one of the women and firing a shot into the apartment, shooting the man inside.
Police say Meza left the scene and went to a family member's home where he was later found. He was taken into custody without incident.
Before the shooting, police say Meza ran into his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment. He pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of the two women inside the apartment.
Meza was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a combined bond of $800,000.
What we don't know:
The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.