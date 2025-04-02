1 student stabbed at UIL track meet in Frisco, another student arrested

article

The Brief A student was injured and another was arrested after a stabbing during a track meet in Frisco on Wednesday morning. It happened during a UIL District 11-5A Championship track meet at the David Kuykendall Stadium. Frisco police say there is no further threat to the public.



The Frisco police said one student was injured, and another student is in custody after two students got into a fight on Wednesday at the UIL District 11-5A Championship track meet.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

What we know:

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the David Kuykendall Stadium about a fight between two students that ended with one stabbing the other.

The suspect was placed in custody. The victim was taken to the hospital.

"The stadium was immediately secured and students were released and sent back to their home campus on FISD buses with expediency," Frisco ISD said in a statement to FOX 4.

Frisco police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010) or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD + the tip to 847411).

What we don't know:

There's no word yet on how serious the victim's injuries are.

Neither police nor the district have released information about where the two Frisco ISD students go to school, their names or their ages.