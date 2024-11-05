The Brief Marc Veasey wins reelection in Texas' 33rd Congressional District. Veasey defeated Republican challenger Patrick Gillespie Veasey was among a number of Democrats who called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.



Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Veasey has served the Dallas-Fort Worth-area district since 2014.

He was the second Texan and the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to openly call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign, setting the stage for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Veasey serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Armed Services committees. The Associated Press declared Veasey the winner at 8:12 p.m. EST.

Veasey garnered a majority of the votes to claim victory over Republican challenger Patrick Gillespie. Veasey also defeated Gillespie in 2022.

Veasey represents parts of Fort Worth, Dallas, Irving and Arlington.

