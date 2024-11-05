Craig Goldman wins U.S. House District 12 seat

The Brief Craig Goldman wins in Texas' 12th Congressional District Goldman replaces Congresswoman Kay Granger, who did not seek reelection Goldman has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2012.



Craig Goldman is heading to the U.S. House of Representatives with a victory in Texas' 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press has projected.

The Republican claimed victory with a majority of the votes over Democratic challenger Trey Hunt.

Goldman will take over the seat long-held by Congresswoman Kay Granger, who said last year she would not seek reelection.

The 12th Congressional district has been reliably Republican for decades. Granger has represented the district since 1997.

Goldman has served District 97 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2012.

He led the Texas House Energy Resources Committee during the past two legislative sessions.

Texas' 12th Congressional District represents parts of Fort Worth and other areas of Tarrant and Parker County.

