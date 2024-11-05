Beth Van Duyne keeps U.S. House District 24 seat

Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former mayor of the Dallas suburb of Irving won her third term in Congress. The hard-charging conservative has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration over immigration.

Earlier this year, she took out a newspaper ad urging police officers in New York to move to Texas. And she joined state Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2022 in suing the federal government to end pandemic mask mandates for airline travelers.

The Associated Press declared Van Duyne the winner at 8:15 p.m. EST.



U.S. House District 24 includes parts of Tarrant, Denton, and Dallas counties.

Van Duyne was mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017. She was an official in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration.

She has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 24th congressional district since 2021.

