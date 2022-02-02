What to Expect: Ice, sleet and snow in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth

Temperatures will be below freezing for the next few days after an arctic front moves into North Texas.

The weather will be fine early in the day Wednesday. Things will start to go downhill in the afternoon and the evening.

Rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon could make the afternoon commute miserable. The roads will be slick and there could be some ice in the far northwestern parts of North Texas.

Then between 6 p.m. and midnight, the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet. The roads will start to get ugly at that point.

While road conditions typically don’t drop right away once the temperatures drop below freezing, by midnight the temperatures will be down in the 20s.

Ice is expected to build up on the roads after midnight, especially on bridges and overpasses.

People will want to avoid driving as much as possible after midnight and into Thursday morning. Those who must go out should be prepared to drive on icy roads.

"Please don’t if you don’t have to. If you do have to, expect to take a lot of time and put a weight in your car if you have to go out. Throw a sandbag, an extra tire or something in the trunk to add some weight down to your car if you have to travel out," said FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews.

On Thursday, the precipitation will change to snow some parts of North Texas.

The areas north and west of Fort Worth are now expected to see as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

The accumulation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is expected to be about 2 to 3 inches of an ice, sleet and snow mixture.

Areas to the east of DFW will be dangerous as well with more ice and sleet on the ground.

But all of that is just one part of the story. After the storm ends, the cold sticks around and it gets colder as time goes on. Temperatures will be in the teens on Friday morning.

As far as wind chills are concerned, Thursday it will feel like the single digits all afternoon. By Friday morning, there will likely be some wind chill readings near zero.

A break in the clouds on Saturday afternoon should mean a few hours of temperatures above freezing.

The good news is that the temperatures will only be below freezing for about 60 to 72 hours, which is about half as long as during last February’s winter storm.

Last year, there was an official low temperature of -2 degrees recorded in North Texas. This year there could be some single digit temperatures on Saturday morning, but everything should stay above zero.

