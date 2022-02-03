North Texans waking up to ice and snow, bitter cold temperatures

The sleet, ice, snow and bitter cold now here in North Texas.

People are waking up Thursday morning to temperatures in the 20s or colder in some areas. But that’s not the worst of it.

Some neighborhoods are seeing ice build up on trees and power lines to cause outages, even though the state promises this year won’t be a repeat of last year.

Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as the morning wears on and freezing rain turns to snow.

Arlington’s police officers hope most people will choose to stay home and avoid the roads. But they’ve added traction cables to their vehicles to respond to accidents just in case.

DART has suspended its light rail service and all Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Dallas Love Field have been canceled.

Most North Texas school districts have already made the call to cancel school for Thursday and Friday because of the weather.

Ice covers Collin County

Ice has been accumulating on trees, power lines and other elevated surfaces in Collin County.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray is in Melissa where several tree service trucks are ready to go out and cut down frozen limbs that could fall on power lines.

A man who lives in the area said that he saw several limbs that had already fallen as he was leaving his neighborhood to drive his wife to work.

"There’s a lot of trees that are hanging over fell down. Actually, in our neighborhood there’s no power. The power’s out. We couldn’t cook anything for breakfast or anything," said Fred Martinez, a Farmersville resident.

Plano resident Brandon Smith shared video of a large tree falling in his front yard. He said he believes the tree that feel was about 30 years old.

"The dog started barking and the tree fell on the ground. A loud thud woke us all up," he said. "I moved here jsut for the trees, so it's kind of sad to see it fall."

An officer in the area said she’s seen quite a few fallen limbs and some power outages.

She hadn’t responded to any crashes yet but not many drivers were on the roads at the time.

Traffic troubles on icy overpasses

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the traction is getting worse on North Texas’ roadways and truck, buses and other vehicles can’t handle it.

A charter bus full of people got stuck on an ice-covered ramp on Interstate 35E to Woodall Rodgers in Downtown Dallas Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras showed dozens of people getting off the bus as a truck tried to pull it past the ice, but it was unsuccessful.

Now the whole intersection is shut down while the bus and its passengers wait for a heavy-duty wrecker.

Other trouble spots with stuck vehicles include the Bankhead Road ramp to I-20 in Weatherford and eastbound I-20 at Spur 408 in Dallas.

Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said most bridges and overpasses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been pre-treated but that can only help so much.

"Crews do have our plows out right now. They’re clearing a lot of the slush that’s accumulating and also still continuing some of those brine treatments," she said. "So right now crews are making progress but as these additional accumulations come down we know we have a very long day ahead of us."

Photos from around North Texas

