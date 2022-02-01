Abbott: ERCOT is well-prepared for winter storm, roadways could be hazardous

article

All eyes are on the skies as a winter storm gets closer to North Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott met with state energy leaders and emergency officials to talk about how to deal with this week’s possible snowy and icy weather.

The governor said all available agencies will be able to respond and have been working on plans for a year to be prepared.

"The time during this winter storm, when we are expecting the highest demand from the power grid is going to be Friday morning," Abbott said. "ERCOT is well-prepared for conditions as they currently stand but remains flexible in order to be responsive to power demand needs."

The Texas grid now meets federal weatherization standards, the Texas Public Utility chairman assured.

Agencies working on preparedness include the ERCOT and the PUC, as well as the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Railroad Commission, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Texas National Guard.

The storm is expected to hit the North Texas area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It will bring freezing temperatures with a threat of ice accumulation.

While it's not expected to be a repeat of last year’s storm, ERCOT is projecting it to be a high-power demand event and TxDOT and DPS expect the roads to be treacherous.

"If you don’t’ have to be out there, don’t be out there," said DPS director Steve McCraw. "There’s no one skilled enough to drive an automobile at highway speed in icy conditions, period. The last thing we need is to lose life on the roadways."

Throughout the week, TxDOT crews have been out pre-treating highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution. The department also has more heavy-duty winter equipment ready to be deployed compared to past years.

"We expect that the conditions that we will see will make for very hazardous driving conditions. And despite efforts with pre-treatment, we cannot guarantee 100% that roads won’t have unsafe conditions on them. And so it’s very important that motorists be aware of those conditions, drive to those road conditions, slow down and if you do not have to get out when the roads are icy or snow-covered, please don’t," said Mark Williams with TxDOT.

Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for North Texas Wednesday evening

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Tuesday is the last warm day before temperatures plummet.

An arctic front will move through North Texas on Wednesday, with rain and storms becoming more widespread Wednesday evening. After sunset and throughout the night, that rain is expected to turn to ice and sleet as the temperatures dip below freezing.

By Thursday morning, almost all of North Texas will be below freezing. Temperatures will be in the 20s and could feel like they are in the single digits.

Parts of the are could get another round of precipitation Thursday. The ice and sleet may change to snow and accumulate up to 2-4 inches to the west and north of the metroplex. Some snow is also possible in Dallas-Fort Worth, although the accumulation would be less.

Pipes should be a major concern Thursday night into Friday morning. The temps will be in the low teens with wind chills near zero. It will feel like negative temperatures in northwestern parts of the region.

The highs won’t get above freezing until Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be more moderate.

Temporary warming shelter to open in Dallas

A shelter in Fair Park in Dallas will open at noon Wednesday for people looking for a safe place during the dangerously cold weather.

It will be in the Automobile Building close to the DART Fair Park Station.

The shelter will offer rapid COVID-19 testing. Anyone who tests positive will be isolated in a separate shelter.