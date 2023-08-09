Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Dallas Weather: Triple-digit streak won't be broken any time soon

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 4

Dallas Weather: No end in sight for triple-digit streak

North Texas is expected to see triple-digit temperatures for the foreseeable future. FOX 4's Dylan Federico has a look at your forecast.

On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures climbed above 100 degrees for the 17th straight day at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Though we are far from setting the record of 42 days, which was set in the infamous summer of 1980, it is looking all but certain we will approach the top 5 longest streaks.

FOX 4's 7-day forecast shows temperatures will be well above 100 degrees.

The heat is expected to continue for a while as well.

Long-term forecasts show Texas will be one of the hottest places in the country through at mid-August with temperatures well above normal.

In order to break 1980's mark of 42 straight days over 100 we would have to remain above the century mark until September 4.

Overall, DFW Airport has 32 days above 100 degrees this year.

The average triple-digit tally for a year is 20 days.

The all-time record was 71 in 2011!

Related

Euless man dies of heat-related illness
article

Euless man dies of heat-related illness

High temperatures reached 105 on Friday.

Longest 100-degree Streaks in DFW

  1. 42 days (1980)
  2. 40 days (2011)
  3. 29 days (1998)
  4. 25 days (1952)
  5. 24 days (1999)


 