On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures climbed above 100 degrees for the 17th straight day at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Though we are far from setting the record of 42 days, which was set in the infamous summer of 1980, it is looking all but certain we will approach the top 5 longest streaks.

FOX 4's 7-day forecast shows temperatures will be well above 100 degrees.

The heat is expected to continue for a while as well.

Long-term forecasts show Texas will be one of the hottest places in the country through at mid-August with temperatures well above normal.

In order to break 1980's mark of 42 straight days over 100 we would have to remain above the century mark until September 4.

Overall, DFW Airport has 32 days above 100 degrees this year.

The average triple-digit tally for a year is 20 days.

The all-time record was 71 in 2011!

Longest 100-degree Streaks in DFW

42 days (1980) 40 days (2011) 29 days (1998) 25 days (1952) 24 days (1999)



