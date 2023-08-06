Euless man dies of heat-related illness
EULESS, Texas - A man from Euless died of heat-related illness last week.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said 74-year-old Bruce Hansberry died of hyperthermia.
Euless police found Hansberry on the track at Euless Junior High around 3 p.m. on Friday.
High temperatures reached 105 on Friday.
What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion
- Blurred vision.
- Dizziness.
- Fast breathing or heart rate.
- Fatigue.
- Headache.
- Light-headedness or syncope (fainting).
- Low blood pressure.
- Muscle aches or cramps.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Weakness.
Ways to avoid hyperthermia
Experts say the best way to avoid hyperthermia is to avoid strenuous physical activity in the heat, drink lots of water, sports drinks, or lightly salted water.