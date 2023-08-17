We hope you enjoyed a break from the heat earlier this week, because it is coming back with a vengeance.

We are approaching record-high temperatures Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures forecast at or above 107!

On Thursday, temperatures should peak around 4 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on Thursday and Friday and is expected to be extended for at least the rest of the weekend.

If you feel like we are seeing a lot of extra-hot days this year, you aren't wrong.

2023 has seen the third most days in a year with temperatures at or above 105 degrees, since 1980. We have 5 more days at or above 105 in our forecast, which would vault us into second place.

Only the infamous summer of 1980 has had more.

Record High Temperatures at DFW Airport

August 17 - 107 (1951)

August 18 - 112 (1909)

August 19 - 107 (2011)

August 20 - 107 (2011)

7-Day Forecast

On Monday, high temps are forecast for 106 degrees, before falling a bit on Tuesday.

A slight chance of rain could help keep temperatures at 100 degrees on Wednesday.