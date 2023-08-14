While we could finally see a bit of relief from the stifling heat this week, Dallas-Fort Worth did break a weather record this morning.

At 7 a.m. on Monday morning we hit 359 straight hours with temperatures at or above 80 degrees at DFW Airport, breaking the record.

The streak started at 8 a.m. on July 30!

The previous record of 358 straight hours above 80 degrees was set in 1998 from July 18 to August 2.

Temperatures will stay above 80 for the rest of the day today, but are expected to fall below 80 sometime early tomorrow morning.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while it lasts, highs are expected to bounce right back to 105 and starting on Thursday.