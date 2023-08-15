People in North Texas woke up on Tuesday morning to temperatures below 80 degrees for the first time this month.

At 2 a.m., the temperature fell below 80 degrees at DFW Airport for the first time in 377 consecutive hours, which is a new all-time record.

The previous record was 358 hours which was set in 1998.

A cold front came through on Monday afternoon, ending our 21-day streak of 100-degree temperatures.

That was the sixth-longest such streak of all time in North Texas.

High temperatures should top out in the mid-90s today, making it the first day in the month of August with below-normal temperatures.

There will also be dry air and a breeze that will make things feel nice!

Enjoy it while you can, because the heat is coming back with a vengeance.

On Wednesday, temperatures will jump back up to a high of 99 degrees, and from Thursday on we get the full oven treatment.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 107 or 108 degrees on Thursday. The record high temperature for August 17 is 107, so breaking it is very possible.

The good news is that things are not as humid as we have seen in recent weeks, so our heat index may not be as high as we have seen on some days in recent weeks.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures could climb even higher on Friday.

Our forecast has the high temperature at 108 on Friday.

The heat sticks around through the weekend.

It will take until Monday for temperature to drop below 105.

There is no chance of rain in our forecast. It has been 29 straight days since DFW Airport has seen measurable rain.