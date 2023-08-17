Expand / Collapse search

ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use due to high demand

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

ERCOT launches new power grid alert system

The agency that manages the state's power grid says it's ready for the summer. But with expected usage at an all-time high, there may be days when Texans are asked to conserve to help keep the lights on. A new website and alert system will try to get the word out in advance.

ERCOT is asking Texans, businesses and government agencies to voluntarily conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Texas power grid operator warns that a combination of extreme temperatures, high forecasted demand and low reserves of wind generated electricity could put a strain on the grid.

ERCOT's predictions show that the grid is expected to handle the surge in demand, but conditions will be tight.

The grid operator says they are not currently under emergency operations.

ERCOT is using reserve power to help manage the grid conditions.

The 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. time period on the Voluntary Conservation Notice matches when temperatures are expected to peak in DFW.

FOX 4's hour-by-hour forecast shows that temperatures will reach 107 degrees by 4 p.m. on Thursday, tying a record high.

ERCOT's website shows that they expect peak demand on Thursday to exceed 84,800 MW at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

That would fall just shy of the unofficial all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10.

ERCOT says that this summer they have set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Temperatures are expected to be at 107 degrees and above in North Texas for the next 4 days.