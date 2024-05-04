Highway 75 crash in Richardson kills 1

One person was killed in a crash in Richardson, temporarily closing Highway 75 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around two o'clock this morning when two vehicles collided along southbound Highway 75 near Spring Valley Road in Richardson.

Firefighters pulled the deceased person out of an SUV.

They also had to rescue two people from the other vehicle.

Those individuals were not hurt but their SUV was badly damaged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.