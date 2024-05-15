Avid cyclist killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested

Friends and family gathered in Fort Worth to honor a cyclist who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

The group gathered Wednesday to hold a bike ride in honor of Dan Frost. He was out on a ride early Saturday morning when police say a driver hit him and then left the scene.

Police arrested that driver hours after the crash.

A few times a week for many years, a group of cyclists loosely known as ‘The Knuckleheads’ ride together — sometimes more than 100 miles — in Fort Worth.

"This group has evolved over time, grown. Some people come; some people leave," said cyclist Greg Scheideman. "You get to know somebody. You hear about their family. You hear about their trials or tribulations. You get to know them pretty well."

Everyone in the group knew Dan Frost.

"Dan is perhaps our one true knucklehead in that he wants to go longer than anybody else every week," Scheideman said.

More than the 49-year-old’s love of cycling, however, was the love for his family. A wife and five kids now deal with the ultimate tragedy.

Frost was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bike near Gateway Park in Fort Worth Saturday morning.

"The morning he was killed, he was off riding early by himself to get in extra miles before he met us," Scheideman said.

Fort Worth police arrested the driver, 26-year-old Rolando Cruz, hours later and charged him with collision causing death. Police say he briefly left the scene after the crash.

Rolando Cruz (Photo: Fort Worth City Jail)

"There are a lot of facts that we don’t know," said Tom Frost, the victim’s brother. "You can’t make sense out of it. How do you ever make sense out of it? Will it ever make sense?"

Frost’s cycling crew placed a ghost bike at the scene of the crash as a memorial.

Wednesday evening, they rode to remember him. They say his wife told them to keep going.

"Basically saying, ‘Dan always felt closer to God when he was riding. Dan would tell y’all to go ride,’" said friend Brad Inge.

"I know that he loved God, and I know he’s rejoicing in heaven because of that," Scheideman said.

Cruz is currently in the Fort Worth city jail on a $40,000 bond.

