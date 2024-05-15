Dallas shooting: Suspect arrested in Red Bird fatal shooting
Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.
34-year-old Oliver Bradley was shot and killed on S. Hampton Road early Sunday morning.
Police released a photo of the suspect later in the day.
On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested 39-year-old Brian Bennett in connection to the homicide.
Brian Bennett (Source: Dallas County Jail)
Charges for Bennett have not been made public at this time.