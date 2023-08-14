

After 3 straight weeks of temperatures above 100 degrees, we expect high temperatures to finally dip into the 90s at some point this week.

An August cold front is expected to drop high temperatures to 99 degrees.

The temperature will actually start dropping between noon and 4 p.m. as the air comes in.

We have it as about a 50/50 shot of staying below the triple-digit mark on Monday.

Even if our 99 degree forecast creeps up to 100 on Monday, Tuesday should be a streak-breaker.

We have predicted the high to be 95 degrees on Tuesday, with a morning that will feel downright cool compared to what we have been seeing.

Either way, our 100-degree streak will end up being the 6th longest of all time in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The longest streak of all time was 42 days in the infamously hot summer of 1980.

This cold front comes after we set a new record high on Saturday with temperatures hitting 106. The previous high was 105 degrees in 1951.

7-Day Forecast

Wednesday is also expected be below the 100-degree mark, but then the oven turns right back on.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to be above 105 degrees, with temperatures on Friday topping out at 108!