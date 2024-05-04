Irving jogger speaks out after attack suspect's arrest

An Irving woman is sharing her story after the man police say attacked her while jogging was placed under arrest.

Brandon Lee Williams, 25, is now charged with attempting to commit sexual assault.

Brandon Lee Williams (Source: Irving Police)

Williams was arrested by police for a different offense, but while he was being interviewed by police he confessed to the March attack.

Irving police say they received a tip on April 19th to look at Williams as the suspect for the attempted sexual assault on Cowboys Parkway near Touchdown Drive.

On the afternoon of March 11th, Nicole Fugate told FOX 4 she was out for a run when a man came up from behind, threw her on the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to fight him off and give police a description of his face and car.

Fugate said she wasn't sure an arrest would ever come.

"We had kind of given up hope, I hate to say that, but there wasn’t a lot of evidence, I didn’t pick him up out of a lineup," she said.

Fugate spoke to FOX 4 shortly after the incident.

She says she feels it was important to share her story.

"Protecting other women from it happening in the future now. His face is out there and everybody knows," said Fugate.

Last week, Irving police arrested Williams on an unrelated warrant out of Denton County for evading arrest with a vehicle.

During the interview with investigators, Williams confessed to the crime and shared details that weren't released to the public.

"When a victim is attacked, they're hurt, and they're hurting inside, and they’re looking for that resolution. Getting this man and putting him before justce just brings that victim some sort of closure," said Officer Anthony Alexander of Irving Police.

Irving police say getting the information out to the public about the suspect's description along with his car was paramount to solving the case.

Fugate told me she still isn't running alone, but is considering starting a women's running group.

Williams is currently being held here at the Dallas County Jail.

His bond is set at $20,000.