Dallas voters overwhelmingly approve $1.25B bond package

Dallas voters overwhelmingly backed a $1.25 billion bond package during Saturday's municipal elections.

All 10 items on the ballot passed, and none were particularly close.

The bond money will go to improving city streets, sidewalks, parks, libraries, public safety, housing for the homeless and other infrastructure upgrades over 5 years.

"Thank you, Dallas, for supporting this meaningful investment in the future of our city," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a post on social media.

