River Flood Warning
until WED 4:17 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:37 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Hamilton County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:51 AM CDT until SUN 11:00 AM CDT, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:25 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Tarrant County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:54 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:09 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:17 PM CDT until MON 1:55 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:13 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CDT, Denton County

Dallas voters overwhelmingly approve $1.25B bond package

Published  May 5, 2024 8:14am CDT
DALLAS - Dallas voters overwhelmingly backed a $1.25 billion bond package during Saturday's municipal elections.

All 10 items on the ballot passed, and none were particularly close.

The bond money will go to improving city streets, sidewalks, parks, libraries, public safety, housing for the homeless and other infrastructure upgrades over 5 years.

"Thank you, Dallas, for supporting this meaningful investment in the future of our city," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a post on social media.

To see more results from the municipal elections click here.


 