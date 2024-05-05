North Texas rainfall totals: Some areas see more than 6 inches of rain

North Texas was soaked by rain from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Much of North Texas saw more than two inches on rain, with some areas, like the south and west seeing more than half a foot.

Some parts of Hamilton and Bosque counties saw up to nine inches of rain.

With the ground already saturated by the rain earlier this week, some areas saw flash flooding.

Several high water rescues were reported.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says they are out checking for flooding on Sunday morning.

Johnson County Emergency Management said that rescue teams from Ellis County and Texas Taskforce 1 were brought in the help with rescues.

Several roads in Johnson County are closed due to high waters.

The record for rainfall at DFW Airport on May 5 is 3.50 inches, which was set in 1995.

The rain is pushing off to the east on Sunday morning.

