River Flood Warning
until WED 4:17 PM CDT, Navarro County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:37 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Hamilton County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:51 AM CDT until SUN 11:00 AM CDT, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:25 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Tarrant County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:54 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:09 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:17 PM CDT until MON 1:55 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:13 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CDT, Denton County

North Texas rainfall totals: Some areas see more than 6 inches of rain

Updated  May 5, 2024 8:00am CDT
FOX 4

Dallas weather: May 5 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at the rain and storms from overnight before looking ahead to the rest of the week.

North Texas was soaked by rain from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Much of North Texas saw more than two inches on rain, with some areas, like the south and west seeing more than half a foot.

Some parts of Hamilton and Bosque counties saw up to nine inches of rain.

With the ground already saturated by the rain earlier this week, some areas saw flash flooding.

Several high water rescues were reported.

Image 1 of 2

 

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says they are out checking for flooding on Sunday morning.

Johnson County Emergency Management said that rescue teams from Ellis County and Texas Taskforce 1 were brought in the help with rescues.

Several roads in Johnson County are closed due to high waters.

The record for rainfall at DFW Airport on May 5 is 3.50 inches, which was set in 1995.

The rain is pushing off to the east on Sunday morning.

