Anna voters reject $100M bond package to build new football stadium

Voters in Anna rejected a $100 million bond package that would have gone to a new high school football stadium in Saturday's municipal elections.

The district says its stadium is the smallest in the 5A classification and cannot be expanded.

Anna ISD is expected to triple in enrollment in the next 10 years.

57 percent of voters said they were against the bond package.

Several stadium proposals have failed in North Texas since the Texas Legislature changed the rules for how bond issues must be presented to voters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas voters rejected several athletic bond measures

Since 2020, school districts have had to break each proposal into separate items.

For more election results click here.