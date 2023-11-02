Rangers return to Texas after World Series win

The world champion Texas Rangers are returning to North Texas after a night of partying in Phoenix.

Texas posted a photo of manager Bruce Bochy on the plane with the Commissioner's Trophy right beside him.

A decent number of Rangers fans made their way to Dallas Love Field airport to greet the team, despite there not being a public welcome party.

Fans are still basking in the glow of the franchises first championship.

"I am emotional right now talking about it. We grew up going to games man, and to see it happen is just awesome," said Scott Murphy.

The Rangers faced heartbreak in the 2011 World Series, but none of that matters after Wednesday night.

"Rangers fan through and through waited a long time to see this first championship, so I am excited," said Darrell Dewberry.

"I was going crazy, took a long time to get there," said Joy Wright.

Main Street in Downtown Dallas was packed with fans celebrating after the game on Wednesday night.

"Everybody was on Main Street, everybody had a good time. Everyone is stoked for the win because we had heartbreak in 2011, so here we are," said one of the fans.

As fans partied into the early morning, many didn't go home to rest. Instead, the stood in lines at stores to get new championship gear.

"It was nothing more important than getting here, being ready for the parade," said a fan in line at Academy.

Some fans bought gear for family members and friends who didn't want to brave the long lines, but much of what people we talked to bought was to wear during the big celebration parade Friday.

"I'm excited! Tomorrow, the parade is going to be awesome," said Gabrielle Poirier.

You turn to FOX 4 our website and for all of your parade coverage.