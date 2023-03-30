Tailgaters outside Globe Life Field ahead of Rangers' season opener

article

People are out tailgating ahead of Thursday afternoon's Opening Day game in Arlington between the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Globe Life Field’s roof could come in handy, as there are chances of showers in the forecast.

But that didn’t stop people from heading out early to get some tailgating in before the start of baseball season.

Fans like Mike Lara make this a yearly tradition.

"We’re ready to go. We’ve got a group here, we do this every year. We’ve got all kinds of food" he said. "We’ve got brisket, we’ve got sausage, we’ve got burritos, we’ve got everything.

Most fans FOX 4 spoke with are optimistic about the new season, as the Rangers signed ace pitcher Jacob DeGrom, along with a couple other pitchers.

They will team up with Cory Seager and Marcus Semien, who the Rangers locked up with long-term contracts last year.

It is also the Rangers' first season under new manager Bruce Bochy as the team looks to put together its first winning season since 2016.

"We've got to have a winning season. They put up the product," fan Tony Garcia said. "We've got the coach, we've got the players, we've got the pitching. We've got to put up a winning season this season."