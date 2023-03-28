Opening Day Guide: What you need to know about the Rangers home opener

Another baseball season is here! Opening Day at Globe Life Field in Arlington is this Thursday as the revamped Texas Rangers squad takes on last year's NL Champs, the Philadelphia Phillies.

It is the Rangers first season under new manager Bruce Bochy as the team looks to put together its first winning season since 2016.

It is the team's 52nd Opening Day since the franchise moved to Arlington in 1972.

Here are a few things you should know before you head to the game.

When do the parking lot/gates open?

The parking lots at Globe Life Field will be open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with the ballpark gates opening at noon.

Can I tailgate at Globe Life Field?

Tailgating is permitted in most Rangers parking lots. Tailgating is not allowed in lots A, B and T.

No open flame fires or deep fryers are allowed in the lots.

Tailgating is permitted from the time the parking lots open until the end of the 2nd inning. Post-game tailgating is allowed up to 1 hour after the final out.

What am I allowed to take into the park?

All backpacks, except single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16" x 16" x 8", are prohibited into Globe Life Field. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

When does the game start?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m., but if you are struggling to make it to your seat in time, don't worry, the first pitch on Opening Day is usually a bit delayed due to festivities.

Who is pitching for the Rangers?

New ace Jacob deGrom will be on the mound for the Rangers. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million deal in the offseason. He won back-to-back Cy Young Awards with the Mets in 2018 and 2019. Aaron Nola will start his sixth consecutive Opening Day for the Phillies.

When does batting practice begin?

The Rangers will take the field for batting practice at 12:05 p.m. The Phillies will follow at 12:55 p.m.

Who will sing the Star Spangled Banner/National Anthem?

Three-time Emmy Award-winning vocal group The Texas Tenors will perform the Star Spangled Banner. The trio will also sing God Bless the U.S.A. during the seventh inning stretch.

The National Anthem will be sung by Abilene native Amber Nall.

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

This year the Rangers baseball is honoring the Texas Rangers of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, a 21-year veteran of DPS from Hurst, will throw out the first pitch Thursday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former president George W. Bush will accompany Lt. Mankin to the mound. Rangers Hall of Famers Pudge Rodriguez and Nolan Ryan are also expected to take part in the ceremony.

Will there be a flyover?

The team says there will be a flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem as long as the weather allows it.

Will there be any giveaways?

All fans attending Opening Day will receive a 2023 Texas Rangers Magnet Schedule. For a look at the giveaways for the rest of the season click here.

What kind of food will be there?

The Rangers added a ton of new food to the menu this year, including the two-foot long Boomstick Burger, a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pretzel and a Pizza Dawwg. Click the link below for a look at how much everything costs and where to get it.

Hurtado Barbecue is also coming to Globe Life Field this year, offering up brisket birria tacos and an enormous delicious beef rib.