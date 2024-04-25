Medal of Honor motorcade travels from DFW to Gainesville

Medal of Honor recipients will get a special trip on Thursday afternoon.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipients will be escorted by motorcade from DFW Airport to Gainesville.

The trip is expected to start around 3:45 p.m.

Public safety vehicles from around the area will participate in the motorcade.

Over 550 vehicles will participate in the motorcade which is expected to be 8 to 9 miles long.

Traffic delays are expected for the public.

Sections of Highways 183, 360, 114, 121 will be temporarily shut down along with some access points along I-35W and I-35E.

Gainesville hosts the Medal of Honor recipients each year.

This is the 23rd year of the program.

About 3,500 service members have ever received the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award for valor.

This year, there are five Medal of Honor recipients.